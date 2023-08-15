Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CGI were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CGI by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Up 0.0 %

GIB stock opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average is $98.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CGI

CGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.