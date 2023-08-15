Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

MPW opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 129,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 76,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.