Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total transaction of $448,595.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,069 shares in the company, valued at $64,798,289.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at $545,236,206.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total value of $448,595.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,798,289.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,137 shares of company stock worth $43,876,502. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.5 %

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

MPWR opened at $524.66 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $532.00 and a 200-day moving average of $493.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

