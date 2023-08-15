Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,302 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.17. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.