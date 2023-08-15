Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 330 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in General Motors by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 1,815.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in General Motors by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in General Motors by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

