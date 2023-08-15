Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 3,774 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,813,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,647,000 after purchasing an additional 881,858 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,154,000 after buying an additional 443,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $10,320,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Safehold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,797,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,578,000 after buying an additional 179,541 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Safehold by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,645,000 after buying an additional 173,541 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Safehold Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SAFE opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 39.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Safehold had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.33%.

Insider Activity at Safehold

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $245,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

