Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $294,885,000 after acquiring an additional 42,525 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,443,000 after purchasing an additional 599,089 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.22.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,077.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,041. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,077.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,333 shares of company stock worth $300,454 and sold 41,718 shares worth $3,994,557. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

