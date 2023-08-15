Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in DexCom by 2,293.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,959,000 after purchasing an additional 938,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $78.94 and a one year high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.94.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,189 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

