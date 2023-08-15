Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $4,648,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total transaction of $329,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,721,536.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock worth $3,707,849 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $180.85 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.14 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.