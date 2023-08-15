Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $397.76 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $417.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.28.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

