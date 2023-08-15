Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $171.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

