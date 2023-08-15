Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Evergy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 29,020.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,404,000 after buying an additional 2,061,019 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Stock Down 1.1 %

EVRG opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.12. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

