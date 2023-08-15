Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $150.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PKG

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.84, for a total value of $2,292,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,419.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.