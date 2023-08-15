Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOLX

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.