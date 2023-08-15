Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $288,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,232,000 after buying an additional 286,248 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Hasbro by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,275,000 after buying an additional 253,808 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,603,000 after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -151.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAS shares. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

