Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $408,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

