Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $515,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 21.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after buying an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $5,257,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,292,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $5,257,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,292,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,002 shares of company stock valued at $44,049,408. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.24. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

