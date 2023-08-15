Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $525,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $133.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

