Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $543,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $312,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 78.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 192,106 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

