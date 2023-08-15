Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $385.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.49. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.50 and a 1 year high of $394.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.