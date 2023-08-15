Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.