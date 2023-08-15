Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,685 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $419,237,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

F opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.