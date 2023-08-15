Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 360 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.