Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

