Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

