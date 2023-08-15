Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.