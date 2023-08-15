Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,040 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SYF. UBS Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

