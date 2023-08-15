Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 13,160 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.