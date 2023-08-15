Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,700 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

