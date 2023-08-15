Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,780 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in VMware by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $156.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.74. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.23 and a 200-day moving average of $131.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on VMW shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VMW

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.