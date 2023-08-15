Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 430 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,343,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,117 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,476,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,760 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $56,554,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.4 %

BKR opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,051 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

