Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 60 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.95.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PXD opened at $236.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

