Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 6,073 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Assurant by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,975,000 after buying an additional 19,626 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $529,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,764.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $143.24 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $172.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.18.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

