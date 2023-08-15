Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 7,340 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CPB opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.32. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

