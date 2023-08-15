Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 90 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YUM opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.84.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,016 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

