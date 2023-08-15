Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MITUY opened at $13.61 on Monday. Mitsui Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.

