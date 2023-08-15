Mizuho Boosts BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $60.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of BBIO opened at $31.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.94. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at $510,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at $510,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,234,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,575,976 shares of company stock worth $53,564,424 over the last three months. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,655,000 after acquiring an additional 92,429 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

