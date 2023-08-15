monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. monday.com’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. monday.com updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

monday.com Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $169.11 on Tuesday. monday.com has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $189.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

