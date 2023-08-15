Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $524.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $532.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total transaction of $383,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,877,106.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total transaction of $383,922.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,877,106.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,137 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,502 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

