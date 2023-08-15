Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Montrose Environmental Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $39.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Montrose Environmental Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.