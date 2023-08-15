Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,310,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,517,000 after purchasing an additional 990,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

