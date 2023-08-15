Morgan Stanley Upgrades TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of TTEC opened at $29.42 on Friday. TTEC has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other TTEC news, Director Marc Holtzman purchased 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $249,944.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,914,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TTEC by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,191 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 19.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 715,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 114,144 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

