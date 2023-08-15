Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $41.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth $245,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 296.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 61,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 45,729 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 197.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

