Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $41.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Napco Security Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ NSSC opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $41.25.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
Featured Stories
