National Bank Financial Comments on Altus Group Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altus Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altus Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cormark boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.80.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$49.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 261.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.43. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$40.00 and a 12-month high of C$61.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.79%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

