National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fiera Capital Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Fiera Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSZ opened at C$6.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.57. The company has a market cap of C$556.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 207.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 22.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fiera Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Stock sold 4,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$25,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$286.65. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 452.63%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.