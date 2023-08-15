NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 57,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $798,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

