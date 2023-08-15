New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 2.1% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 391,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,983 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 46.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 95,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 174.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 60,836 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ THRY opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.04 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THRY

Thryv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.