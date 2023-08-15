New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,958,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. CL King increased their price objective on Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTRN opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.20. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Materion had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.02%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Stories

