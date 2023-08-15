New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $487,000 in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $506,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,286.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $506,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,286.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,950 shares of company stock worth $1,098,278. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BLKB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Blackbaud Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -87.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Stories

