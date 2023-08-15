New York Life Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 6,546 shares of company stock valued at $66,664 over the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.44. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.